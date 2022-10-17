Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 64

High one year ago 58

Normal 64

Record: 1910, 1963 84

Low temperature 39

Low one year ago 47

Normal 43

Record: 1991 26

Maumee stage 7.75 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 13

For October 183

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For October 0.22 inch (−1.32)

For the year 27.60 inches (−5.04)

Relative humidity

Highest 79% at 7 a.m.

Lowest 34% at 1 p.m.

Average 57%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:54 a.m.

Sunset 6:57 p.m.

Moonset 3:28 p.m.

Moonrise 12:37 a.m. Tuesday

Last Quarter

Today

New Moon

Oct. 25

First Quarter

Nov. 1

Full Moon

Nov. 8