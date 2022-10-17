Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 64
High one year ago 58
Normal 64
Record: 1910, 1963 84
Low temperature 39
Low one year ago 47
Normal 43
Record: 1991 26
Maumee stage 7.75 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 13
For October 183
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For October 0.22 inch (−1.32)
For the year 27.60 inches (−5.04)
Relative humidity
Highest 79% at 7 a.m.
Lowest 34% at 1 p.m.
Average 57%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:54 a.m.
Sunset 6:57 p.m.
Moonset 3:28 p.m.
Moonrise 12:37 a.m. Tuesday
Last Quarter
Today
New Moon
Oct. 25
First Quarter
Nov. 1
Full Moon
Nov. 8