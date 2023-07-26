Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 87
High one year ago 78
Normal 84
Record: 1934 103
Low temperature 60
Low one year ago 62
Normal 63
Record: 1904 44
Maumee stage 1.85 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 9
For July 211
Rainfall
For Tuesday none
For July 4.43 inches (1.11)
For the year 23.61 inches (0.08)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 43% at 2 p.m.
Average 68%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:30 a.m.
Sunset 9:03 p.m.
Moonrise 3:10 p.m.
Moonset 1:16 a.m. Thursday
Full Moon
Aug. 1
Last Quarter
Aug. 8
New Moon
Aug. 16
First Quarter
Aug. 24