Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 87

High one year ago 78

Normal 84

Record: 1934 103

Low temperature 60

Low one year ago 62

Normal 63

Record: 1904 44

Maumee stage 1.85 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 9

For July 211

Rainfall

For Tuesday none

For July 4.43 inches (1.11)

For the year 23.61 inches (0.08)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 4 a.m.

Lowest 43% at 2 p.m.

Average 68%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:30 a.m.

Sunset 9:03 p.m.

Moonrise 3:10 p.m.

Moonset 1:16 a.m. Thursday

Full Moon

Aug. 1

Last Quarter

Aug. 8

New Moon

Aug. 16

First Quarter

Aug. 24