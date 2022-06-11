Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 80

High one year ago 86

Normal 80

Record: 1911, 1933 96

Low temperature 52

Low one year ago 67

Normal 59

Record: 1913 42

Maumee stage 9.29 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 1

For June 35

Rainfall

For Friday none

For June 0.95 inch (−0.63)

For the year 13.51 inches (−3.80)

Relative humidity

Highest 86% at 2 a.m.

Lowest 28% at 3 p.m.

Average 57%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:08 a.m.

Sunset 9:13 p.m.

Moonrise 6:08 p.m.

Moonset 4:26 a.m. Sunday

Full Moon

June 14

Last Quarter

June 20

New Moon

June 28 First Quarter

July 6