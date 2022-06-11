Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 80
High one year ago 86
Normal 80
Record: 1911, 1933 96
Low temperature 52
Low one year ago 67
Normal 59
Record: 1913 42
Maumee stage 9.29 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 1
For June 35
Rainfall
For Friday none
For June 0.95 inch (−0.63)
For the year 13.51 inches (−3.80)
Relative humidity
Highest 86% at 2 a.m.
Lowest 28% at 3 p.m.
Average 57%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:08 a.m.
Sunset 9:13 p.m.
Moonrise 6:08 p.m.
Moonset 4:26 a.m. Sunday
Full Moon
June 14
Last Quarter
June 20
New Moon
June 28 First Quarter
July 6