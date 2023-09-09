Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 76
High one year ago 80
Normal 79
Record: 1922 96
Low temperature 60
Low one year ago 51
Normal 56
Record: 1986 39
Maumee stage 1.44 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 3
For September 62
Rainfall
For Friday none
For September 0.06 inches (−0.79)
For the year 27 inches (−1.91)
Relative humidity
Highest 90% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 66% at 3 p.m.
Average 78%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:14 a.m.
Sunset 8 p.m.
Moonset 5:42 a.m.
Moonrise 2:35 a.m. Sunday
New Moon
Sept. 14
First Quarter
Sept. 22
Full Moon
Sept. 29
Last Quarter
Oct. 6