Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 85
High one year ago 78
Normal 82
Record: 1962 101
Low temperature 61
Low one year ago 62
Normal 61
Record: 1908 46
Maumee stage 1.81 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 8
For August 92
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For August 2.48 inches (0.01)
For the year 26.94 inches (0.21)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 1 a.m.
Lowest 69% at noon
Average 81%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:56 a.m.
Sunset 8:31 p.m.
Moonrise 11:55 a.m.
Moonset 10:52 p.m.
First Quarter
Aug. 24
Full Moon
Aug. 30
Last Quarter
Sept. 6
New Moon
Sept. 14