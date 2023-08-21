Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 85

High one year ago 78

Normal 82

Record: 1962 101

Low temperature 61

Low one year ago 62

Normal 61

Record: 1908 46

Maumee stage 1.81 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 8

For August 92

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For August 2.48 inches (0.01)

For the year 26.94 inches (0.21)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 1 a.m.

Lowest 69% at noon

Average 81%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:56 a.m.

Sunset 8:31 p.m.

Moonrise 11:55 a.m.

Moonset 10:52 p.m.

First Quarter

Aug. 24

Full Moon

Aug. 30

Last Quarter

Sept. 6

New Moon

Sept. 14