Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 85

High one year ago 83

Normal 84

Record: 1936 102

Low temperature 60

Low one year ago 57

Normal 64

Record: 1963 47

Maumee stage 1.98 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 8

For July 100

Rainfall

For Monday none

For July 1.66 inches (0.30)

For the year 20.84 inches (−0.73)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 41% at 1 p.m.

Average 67%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:18 a.m.

Sunset 9:13 p.m.

Moonrise 3:52 p.m.

Moonset 2:10 a.m. Wednesday

New Moon

July 17

First Quarter

July 25

Full Moon

Aug. 1

Last Quarter

Aug. 8