Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 85
High one year ago 83
Normal 84
Record: 1936 102
Low temperature 60
Low one year ago 57
Normal 64
Record: 1963 47
Maumee stage 1.98 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 8
For July 100
Rainfall
For Monday none
For July 1.66 inches (0.30)
For the year 20.84 inches (−0.73)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 41% at 1 p.m.
Average 67%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:18 a.m.
Sunset 9:13 p.m.
Moonrise 3:52 p.m.
Moonset 2:10 a.m. Wednesday
New Moon
July 17
First Quarter
July 25
Full Moon
Aug. 1
Last Quarter
Aug. 8