Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 39

High one year ago 6

Normal 33

Record: 1914 62

Low temperature 29

Low one year ago 11

Normal 18

Record: 1936 −10

Maumee stage 3.80 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 31

For January 855

Rainfall

For Sunday 0.14 inch

For February 2.75 inches (0.34)

For the year 2.75 inches (0.34)

Snowfall

For Sunday none

For January 10.2 inches (−0.1)

Since July 1 17.2 inches (−2.5)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:53 a.m.

Sunset 5:54 p.m.

Moonrise 12:43 p.m.

Moonset 4:17 a.m. Tuesday

Full Moon

Feb. 5

Last Quarter

Feb. 13

New Moon

Feb. 20

First Quarter

Feb. 28