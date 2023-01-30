Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 39
High one year ago 6
Normal 33
Record: 1914 62
Low temperature 29
Low one year ago 11
Normal 18
Record: 1936 −10
Maumee stage 3.80 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 31
For January 855
Rainfall
For Sunday 0.14 inch
For February 2.75 inches (0.34)
For the year 2.75 inches (0.34)
Snowfall
For Sunday none
For January 10.2 inches (−0.1)
Since July 1 17.2 inches (−2.5)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:53 a.m.
Sunset 5:54 p.m.
Moonrise 12:43 p.m.
Moonset 4:17 a.m. Tuesday
Full Moon
Feb. 5
Last Quarter
Feb. 13
New Moon
Feb. 20
First Quarter
Feb. 28