Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 72

High one year ago 79

Normal 77

Record: 1939 98

Low temperature 46

Low one year ago 52

Normal 54

Record: 1902 31

Maumee stage 1.44 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 6

For September 13

Rainfall

For Thursday none

For September 0.32 inch (−1.13)

For the year 27.26 inches (−2.25)

Relative humidity

Highest 96% at 7 a.m.

Lowest 41% at 3 p.m.

Average 69%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:21 a.m.

Sunset 7:50 p.m.

Moonrise 7:45 a.m.

Moonset 8:18 p.m.

First Quarter

Sept. 22

Full Moon

Sept. 29

Last Quarter

Oct. 6

New Moon

Oct. 14