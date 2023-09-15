Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 72
High one year ago 79
Normal 77
Record: 1939 98
Low temperature 46
Low one year ago 52
Normal 54
Record: 1902 31
Maumee stage 1.44 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 6
For September 13
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For September 0.32 inch (−1.13)
For the year 27.26 inches (−2.25)
Relative humidity
Highest 96% at 7 a.m.
Lowest 41% at 3 p.m.
Average 69%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:21 a.m.
Sunset 7:50 p.m.
Moonrise 7:45 a.m.
Moonset 8:18 p.m.
First Quarter
Sept. 22
Full Moon
Sept. 29
Last Quarter
Oct. 6
New Moon
Oct. 14