Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 81

High one year ago 81

Normal 73

Record: 1911 94

Low temperature 45

Low one year ago 58

Normal 51

Record: 2002 30

Maumee stage 3.2 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 2

For May 138

Rainfall

For Friday 0.16 inch

For May 3.89 inches (1.26)

For the year 17.62 inches (3.84)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 6 p.m.

Lowest 36% at 2 p.m.

Average 65%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:18 a.m.

Sunset 8:56 p.m.

Moonrise 6:40 a.m.

Moonset 10:29 p.m.

First Quarter

May 27

Full Moon

June 3

Last Quarter

June 10

New Moon

June 18