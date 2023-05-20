Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 81
High one year ago 81
Normal 73
Record: 1911 94
Low temperature 45
Low one year ago 58
Normal 51
Record: 2002 30
Maumee stage 3.2 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 2
For May 138
Rainfall
For Friday 0.16 inch
For May 3.89 inches (1.26)
For the year 17.62 inches (3.84)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 6 p.m.
Lowest 36% at 2 p.m.
Average 65%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:18 a.m.
Sunset 8:56 p.m.
Moonrise 6:40 a.m.
Moonset 10:29 p.m.
First Quarter
May 27
Full Moon
June 3
Last Quarter
June 10
New Moon
June 18