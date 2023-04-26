Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 55

High one year ago 66

Normal 65

Record: 1915, 1990, 1994 86

Low temperature 32

Low one year ago 44

Normal 43

Record: 1967 24

Maumee stage 2.6 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 21

For April 340

Rainfall

For Tuesday trace

For April 0.94 inch (−2.17)

For the year 12.71 inches (2.19)

Relative humidity

Highest 80% at 3 a.m.

Lowest 47% at 3 p.m.

Average 64%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:45 a.m.

Sunset 8:32 p.m.

Moonrise 11:20 a.m.

Moonset 3:12 a.m. Thursday

First Quarter

April 27

Full Moon

May 5

Last Quarter

May 12

New Moon

May 19