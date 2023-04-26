Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 55
High one year ago 66
Normal 65
Record: 1915, 1990, 1994 86
Low temperature 32
Low one year ago 44
Normal 43
Record: 1967 24
Maumee stage 2.6 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 21
For April 340
Rainfall
For Tuesday trace
For April 0.94 inch (−2.17)
For the year 12.71 inches (2.19)
Relative humidity
Highest 80% at 3 a.m.
Lowest 47% at 3 p.m.
Average 64%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:45 a.m.
Sunset 8:32 p.m.
Moonrise 11:20 a.m.
Moonset 3:12 a.m. Thursday
First Quarter
April 27
Full Moon
May 5
Last Quarter
May 12
New Moon
May 19