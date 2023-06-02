Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 90
High one year ago 84
Normal 77
Record: 1934 101
Low temperature 63
Low one year ago 62
Normal 56
Record: 1993 38
Maumee stage 2.3 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 12
For June 12
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For June none (−0.16)
For the year 17.79 inches (1.90)
Relative humidity
Highest 75% at 3 a.m.
Lowest 25% at 7 p.m.
Average 50%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:10 a.m.
Sunset 9:07 p.m.
Moonrise 7:53 p.m.
Moonset 5:25 a.m.
Full Moon
June 3
Last Quarter
June 10
New Moon
June 18
First Quarter
June 26