Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 90

High one year ago 84

Normal 77

Record: 1934 101

Low temperature 63

Low one year ago 62

Normal 56

Record: 1993 38

Maumee stage 2.3 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 12

For June 12

Rainfall

For Thursday none

For June none (−0.16)

For the year 17.79 inches (1.90)

Relative humidity

Highest 75% at 3 a.m.

Lowest 25% at 7 p.m.

Average 50%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:10 a.m.

Sunset 9:07 p.m.

Moonrise 7:53 p.m.

Moonset 5:25 a.m.

Full Moon

June 3

Last Quarter

June 10

New Moon

June 18

First Quarter

June 26