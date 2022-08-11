Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 81

High one year ago 90

Normal 83

Record: 1911 97

Low temperature 70

Low one year ago 61

Normal 62

Record: 1972 44

Maumee stage 8.35 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 6

For August 114

Rainfall

For Wednesday none

For August 1.51 inches (0.28)

For the year 23.67 inches (−1.82)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 7 a.m.

Lowest 51% at 3 p.m.

Average 74%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:47 a.m.

Sunset 8:45 p.m.

Moonrise 9:05 p.m.

Moonset 7:08 a.m. Saturday

Full Moon

Today

Last Quarter

Aug. 19

New Moon

Aug. 27

First Quarter

Sept. 3