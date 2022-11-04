Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 71

High one year ago 50

Normal 55

Record: 1987, 2003 76

Low temperature 38

Low one year ago 27

Normal 37

Record: 1951 13

Maumee stage 7.87 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 10

For November 30

Rainfall

For Thursday none

For November 0.01 inch (−0.28)

For the year 29.13 inches (−5.21)

Snowfall

For Thursday none

For November none

Since July 1 0.7 inch (0.5)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:15 a.m.

Sunset 6:33 p.m.

Moonrise 4:59 p.m.

Moonset 5:04 p.m. Saturday

Full Moon

Nov. 8

Last Quarter

Nov. 16

New Moon

Nov. 23

First Quarter

Nov. 30