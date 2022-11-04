Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 71
High one year ago 50
Normal 55
Record: 1987, 2003 76
Low temperature 38
Low one year ago 27
Normal 37
Record: 1951 13
Maumee stage 7.87 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 10
For November 30
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For November 0.01 inch (−0.28)
For the year 29.13 inches (−5.21)
Snowfall
For Thursday none
For November none
Since July 1 0.7 inch (0.5)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:15 a.m.
Sunset 6:33 p.m.
Moonrise 4:59 p.m.
Moonset 5:04 p.m. Saturday
Full Moon
Nov. 8
Last Quarter
Nov. 16
New Moon
Nov. 23
First Quarter
Nov. 30