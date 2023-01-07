Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 33

High one year ago 17

Normal 33

Record: 1946 58

Low temperature 30

Low one year ago 11

Normal 20

Record: 2014 −14

Maumee stage 6.53 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 33

For January 133

Rainfall

For Friday trace

For January 0.38 inch (−0.17)

For the year 0.38 inch (−0.17)

Snowfall

For Friday trace

For January 0.1 inch (−1.8)

Since July 1 7.1 inches (−4.4)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:05 a.m.

Sunset 5:22 p.m.

Moonset 8:59 a.m.

Moonrise 6 p.m.

Last Quarter

Jan. 14

New Moon

Jan. 21

First Quarter

Jan. 28

Full Moon

Feb. 5