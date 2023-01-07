Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 33
High one year ago 17
Normal 33
Record: 1946 58
Low temperature 30
Low one year ago 11
Normal 20
Record: 2014 −14
Maumee stage 6.53 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 33
For January 133
Rainfall
For Friday trace
For January 0.38 inch (−0.17)
For the year 0.38 inch (−0.17)
Snowfall
For Friday trace
For January 0.1 inch (−1.8)
Since July 1 7.1 inches (−4.4)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:05 a.m.
Sunset 5:22 p.m.
Moonset 8:59 a.m.
Moonrise 6 p.m.
Last Quarter
Jan. 14
New Moon
Jan. 21
First Quarter
Jan. 28
Full Moon
Feb. 5