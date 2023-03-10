Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 47

High one year ago 47

Normal 45

Record: 2016 67

Low temperature 28

Low one year ago 29

Normal 27

Record: 1984 −7

Maumee stage 12.12 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 27

For March 212

Rainfall

For Thursday none

For March 1.18 inches (0.43)

For the year 8.09 inches (2.74)

Snowfall

For Thursday none

For March 0.6 inch (−0.2)

Since July 1 18.2 inches (−11.9)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7 a.m.

Sunset 6:41 p.m.

Moonset 8:29 a.m.

Moonrise 10:07 p.m.

Last Quarter

March 14

New Moon

March 21

First Quarter

March 28

Full Moon

April 6