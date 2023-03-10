Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 47
High one year ago 47
Normal 45
Record: 2016 67
Low temperature 28
Low one year ago 29
Normal 27
Record: 1984 −7
Maumee stage 12.12 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 27
For March 212
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For March 1.18 inches (0.43)
For the year 8.09 inches (2.74)
Snowfall
For Thursday none
For March 0.6 inch (−0.2)
Since July 1 18.2 inches (−11.9)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7 a.m.
Sunset 6:41 p.m.
Moonset 8:29 a.m.
Moonrise 10:07 p.m.
Last Quarter
March 14
New Moon
March 21
First Quarter
March 28
Full Moon
April 6