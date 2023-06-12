Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 76
High one year ago 78
Normal 80
Record: 1933 96
Low temperature 59
Low one year ago 57
Normal 59
Record: 1972 39
Maumee stage 1.76 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 3
For June 48
Rainfall
For Sunday 0.26 inch
For June 0.26 inch (−1.48)
For the year 18.05 inches (0.58)
Relative humidity
Highest 90% at 4 p.m.
Lowest 43% at 10 a.m.
Average 67%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:07 a.m.
Sunset 9:13 p.m.
Moonset 3:41 p.m.
Moonrise 3:15 a.m. Tuesday
New Moon
June 18
First Quarter
June 26
Full Moon
July 3
Last Quarter
July 9