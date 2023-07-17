Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 81
High one year ago 81
Normal 84
Record: 1904 100
Low temperature 64
Low one year ago 67
Normal 64
Record: 1945 48
Maumee stage 2.01 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 8
For July 150
Rainfall
For Sunday 0.05 inch
For July 2.75 inches (0.58)
For the year 21.93 inches (−0.45)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 54% at 2 p.m.
Average 76%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:22 a.m.
Sunset 9:10 p.m.
Moonrise 9:42 p.m.
Moonset 6:50 a.m. Tuesday
New Moon
Today
First Quarter
July 25
Full Moon
Aug. 1
Last Quarter
Aug. 8