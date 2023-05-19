Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 70
High one year ago 63
Normal 73
Record: 1911 94
Low temperature 38
Low one year ago 56
Normal 51
Record: 1973 31
Maumee stage 3.8 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 11
For May 136
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For May 3.73 inches (1.26)
For the year 17.46 inches (3.84)
Relative humidity
Highest 79% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 26% at 2 p.m.
Average 53%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:19 a.m.
Sunset 8:54 p.m.
Moonrise 6:05 a.m.
Moonset 9:22 p.m.
New Moon
Today
First Quarter
May 27
Full Moon
June 3
Last Quarter
June 10