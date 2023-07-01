Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 86
High one year ago 92
Normal 84
Record: 1953 99
Low temperature 64
Low one year ago 61
Normal 63
Record: 1943 42
Maumee stage 1.93 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 10
For June 154
Rainfall
For Friday trace
For June 1.37 inches (−3.11)
For the year 19.16 inches (−1.05)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 61% at 3 p.m.
Average 77%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:11 a.m.
Sunset 9:16 p.m.
Moonset 6:40 p.m.
Moonrise 4:51 a.m. Sunday
Full Moon
July 3
Last Quarter
July 9
New Moon
July 17
First Quarter
July 25