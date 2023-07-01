Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 86

High one year ago 92

Normal 84

Record: 1953 99

Low temperature 64

Low one year ago 61

Normal 63

Record: 1943 42

Maumee stage 1.93 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 10

For June 154

Rainfall

For Friday trace

For June 1.37 inches (−3.11)

For the year 19.16 inches (−1.05)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 61% at 3 p.m.

Average 77%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:11 a.m.

Sunset 9:16 p.m.

Moonset 6:40 p.m.

Moonrise 4:51 a.m. Sunday

Full Moon

July 3

Last Quarter

July 9

New Moon

July 17

First Quarter

July 25