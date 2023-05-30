Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 87

High one year ago 83

Normal 76

Record: 1942 93

Low temperature 54

Low one year ago 57

Normal 55

Record: 1902 33

Maumee stage 2.3 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 6

For May 31

Rainfall

For Monday none

For May 4.06 inches (−0.18)

For the year 17.79 inches (2.40)

Relative humidity

Highest 67% at 4 a.m.

Lowest 23% at 2 p.m.

Average 45%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:11 a.m.

Sunset 9:05 p.m.

Moonrise 4:23 p.m.

Moonset 4 a.m. Wednesday

Full Moon

June 3

Last Quarter

June 10

New Moon

June 18

First Quarter

June 26