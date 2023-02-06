Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 47
High one year ago 17
Normal 34
Record: 1938 59
Low temperature 35
Low one year ago 2
Normal 19
Record: 1979 −14
Maumee stage 2.55 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 24
For February 200
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For February trace (−0.33)
For the year 2.75 inches (−0.12)
Snowfall
For Sunday none
For February 0.1 inches (−1.5)
Since July 1 17.5 inches (−4.5)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:46 a.m.
Sunset 6:03 p.m.
Moonset 8:37 a.m.
Moonrise 6:58 p.m.
Last Quarter
Feb. 13
New Moon
Feb. 20
First Quarter
Feb. 27
Full Moon
March 7