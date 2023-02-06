Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 47

High one year ago 17

Normal 34

Record: 1938 59

Low temperature 35

Low one year ago 2

Normal 19

Record: 1979 −14

Maumee stage 2.55 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 24

For February 200

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For February trace (−0.33)

For the year 2.75 inches (−0.12)

Snowfall

For Sunday none

For February 0.1 inches (−1.5)

Since July 1 17.5 inches (−4.5)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:46 a.m.

Sunset 6:03 p.m.

Moonset 8:37 a.m.

Moonrise 6:58 p.m.

Last Quarter

Feb. 13

New Moon

Feb. 20

First Quarter

Feb. 27

Full Moon

March 7