Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 83

High one year ago 76

Normal 75

Record: 2018 93

Low temperature 52

Low one year ago 67

Normal 52

Record: 1991 35

Maumee stage 7.86 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 3

For September 83

Rainfall

For Tuesday trace

For September 1.54 inches (−0.52)

For the year 26.96 inches (−3.16)

Relative humidity

Highest 100% at 8 a.m.

Lowest 44% at 4 p.m.

Average 72%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:27 a.m.

Sunset 7:40 p.m.

Moonset 6:05 p.m.

Moonrise 3:47 a.m. Thursday

New Moon

Sept. 25

First Quarter

Oct. 2

Full Moon

Oct. 9

Last Quarter

Oct. 17