Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 83
High one year ago 76
Normal 75
Record: 2018 93
Low temperature 52
Low one year ago 67
Normal 52
Record: 1991 35
Maumee stage 7.86 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 3
For September 83
Rainfall
For Tuesday trace
For September 1.54 inches (−0.52)
For the year 26.96 inches (−3.16)
Relative humidity
Highest 100% at 8 a.m.
Lowest 44% at 4 p.m.
Average 72%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:27 a.m.
Sunset 7:40 p.m.
Moonset 6:05 p.m.
Moonrise 3:47 a.m. Thursday
New Moon
Sept. 25
First Quarter
Oct. 2
Full Moon
Oct. 9
Last Quarter
Oct. 17