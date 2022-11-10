Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 71
High one year ago 59
Normal 53
Record: 2020 77
Low temperature 33
Low one year ago 40
Normal 35
Record: 1991 15
Maumee stage 7.85 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 13
For November 94
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For November 0.02 inch (−0.84)
For the year 29.14 inches (−5.77)
Snowfall
For Wednesday none
For November none
Since July 1 0.7 inch (0.3)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:22 a.m.
Sunset 5:27 p.m.
Moonset 9:40 a.m.
Moonrise 6:45 p.m.
Last Quarter
Nov. 16
New Moon
Nov. 23
First Quarter
Nov. 30
Full Moon
Dec. 7