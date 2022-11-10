Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 71

High one year ago 59

Normal 53

Record: 2020 77

Low temperature 33

Low one year ago 40

Normal 35

Record: 1991 15

Maumee stage 7.85 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 13

For November 94

Rainfall

For Wednesday none

For November 0.02 inch (−0.84)

For the year 29.14 inches (−5.77)

Snowfall

For Wednesday none

For November none

Since July 1 0.7 inch (0.3)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:22 a.m.

Sunset 5:27 p.m.

Moonset 9:40 a.m.

Moonrise 6:45 p.m.

Last Quarter

Nov. 16

New Moon

Nov. 23

First Quarter

Nov. 30

Full Moon

Dec. 7