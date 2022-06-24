Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 85

High one year ago 76

Normal 83

Record: 1910 98

Low temperature 62

Low one year ago 54

Normal 62

Record: 1902 39

Maumee stage 8.17 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 9

For June 185

Rainfall

For Thursday none

For June 3.03 inches (−0.47)

For the year 15.59 inches (−3.64)

Relative humidity

Highest 72% at 4 a.m.

Lowest 27% at 4 p.m.

Average 50%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:10 a.m.

Sunset 9:17 p.m.

Moonset 5:26 p.m.

Moonrise 3:39 a.m. Saturday

New Moon

June 28

First Quarter

July 6

Full Moon

July 13

Last Quarter

July 20