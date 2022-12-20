Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 26
High one year ago 34
Normal 36
Record: 1976 57
Low temperature 13
Low one year ago 28
Normal 24
Record: 1901 −14
Maumee stage 2.07 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 45
For December 590
Rainfall
For Monday none
For December 0.68 inches (−0.81)
For the year 31.70 inches (−6.8)
Snowfall
For Monday none
For December 0.3 inches (−3.9)
Since July 1 4.5 inches (−1.7)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:01 a.m.
Sunset 5:14 p.m.
Moonset 2:52 p.m.
Moonrise 6:05 a.m. Wednesday
New Moon
Dec. 23
First Quarter
Dec. 29
Full Moon
Jan. 8
Last Quarter
Jan. 14