Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 26

High one year ago 34

Normal 36

Record: 1976 57

Low temperature 13

Low one year ago 28

Normal 24

Record: 1901 −14

Maumee stage 2.07 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 45

For December 590

Rainfall

For Monday none

For December 0.68 inches (−0.81)

For the year 31.70 inches (−6.8)

Snowfall

For Monday none

For December 0.3 inches (−3.9)

Since July 1 4.5 inches (−1.7)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:01 a.m.

Sunset 5:14 p.m.

Moonset 2:52 p.m.

Moonrise 6:05 a.m. Wednesday

New Moon

Dec. 23

First Quarter

Dec. 29

Full Moon

Jan. 8

Last Quarter

Jan. 14