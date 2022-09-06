Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 72

High one year ago 80

Normal 79

Record: 1899 97

Low temperature 65

Low one year ago 59

Normal 57

Record: 1902 39

Maumee stage 7.78 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 4

For September 37

Rainfall

For Monday trace

For September trace

For the year 25.42 inches (−3.18)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at midnight

Lowest 79% at 3 p.m.

Average 86%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:12 a.m.

Sunset 8:05 p.m.

Moonrise 6:14 p.m.

Moonset 3:23 a.m. Wednesday

Full Moon

Sept. 10

Last Quarter

Sept. 17

New Moon

Sept. 25

First Quarter

Oct. 2