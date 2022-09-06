Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 72
High one year ago 80
Normal 79
Record: 1899 97
Low temperature 65
Low one year ago 59
Normal 57
Record: 1902 39
Maumee stage 7.78 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 4
For September 37
Rainfall
For Monday trace
For September trace
For the year 25.42 inches (−3.18)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at midnight
Lowest 79% at 3 p.m.
Average 86%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:12 a.m.
Sunset 8:05 p.m.
Moonrise 6:14 p.m.
Moonset 3:23 a.m. Wednesday
Full Moon
Sept. 10
Last Quarter
Sept. 17
New Moon
Sept. 25
First Quarter
Oct. 2