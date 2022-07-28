Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 82

High one year ago 87

Normal 84

Record: 1936, 1955, 1956 99

Low temperature 67

Low one year ago 62

Normal 63

Record: 1977 50

Maumee stage 2.80 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 10

For July 246

Rainfall

For Wednesday 0.05 inch

For July 6.30 inches (2.74)

For the year 22.12 inches (−1.65)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 67% at 4 p.m.

Average 82%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:33 a.m.

Sunset 9:01 p.m.

Moonrise 6:04 a.m.

Moonset 9:31 p.m.

New Moon

Today

First Quarter

Aug. 5

Full Moon

Aug. 11

Last Quarter

Aug. 19