Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 82
High one year ago 87
Normal 84
Record: 1936, 1955, 1956 99
Low temperature 67
Low one year ago 62
Normal 63
Record: 1977 50
Maumee stage 2.80 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 10
For July 246
Rainfall
For Wednesday 0.05 inch
For July 6.30 inches (2.74)
For the year 22.12 inches (−1.65)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 67% at 4 p.m.
Average 82%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:33 a.m.
Sunset 9:01 p.m.
Moonrise 6:04 a.m.
Moonset 9:31 p.m.
New Moon
Today
First Quarter
Aug. 5
Full Moon
Aug. 11
Last Quarter
Aug. 19