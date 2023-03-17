Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 55
High one year ago 70
Normal 48
Record: 2012 78
Low temperature 32
Low one year ago 33
Normal 29
Record: 1900 5
Maumee stage 5.68 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 21
For March 425
Rainfall
For Thursday trace
For March 1.54 inches (0.18)
For the year 8.45 inches (2.49)
Snowfall
For Thursday none
For March 3.9 inches (0.8)
Since July 1 21.5 inches (−9.8)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:49 a.m.
Sunset 7:49 p.m.
Moonset 2:50 p.m.
Moonrise 6:26 a.m. Saturday
New Moon
March 21
First Quarter
March 28
Full Moon
April 6
Last Quarter
April 13