Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 55

High one year ago 70

Normal 48

Record: 2012 78

Low temperature 32

Low one year ago 33

Normal 29

Record: 1900 5

Maumee stage 5.68 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 21

For March 425

Rainfall

For Thursday trace

For March 1.54 inches (0.18)

For the year 8.45 inches (2.49)

Snowfall

For Thursday none

For March 3.9 inches (0.8)

Since July 1 21.5 inches (−9.8)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:49 a.m.

Sunset 7:49 p.m.

Moonset 2:50 p.m.

Moonrise 6:26 a.m. Saturday

New Moon

March 21

First Quarter

March 28

Full Moon

April 6

Last Quarter

April 13