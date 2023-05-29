Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 82

High one year ago 74

Normal 76

Record: 2018 97

Low temperature 55

Low one year ago 52

Normal 55

Record: 1902 33

Maumee stage 2.3 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 4

For May 25

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For May 4.06 inches (−0.02)

For the year 17.79 inches (2.56)

Relative humidity

Highest 59% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 21% at 5 p.m.

Average 40%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:12 a.m.

Sunset 9:04 p.m.

Moonrise 3:20 p.m.

Moonset 3:40 a.m. Tuesday

Full Moon

June 3

Last Quarter

June 10

New Moon

June 18

First Quarter

June 26