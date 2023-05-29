Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 82
High one year ago 74
Normal 76
Record: 2018 97
Low temperature 55
Low one year ago 52
Normal 55
Record: 1902 33
Maumee stage 2.3 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 4
For May 25
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For May 4.06 inches (−0.02)
For the year 17.79 inches (2.56)
Relative humidity
Highest 59% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 21% at 5 p.m.
Average 40%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:12 a.m.
Sunset 9:04 p.m.
Moonrise 3:20 p.m.
Moonset 3:40 a.m. Tuesday
Full Moon
June 3
Last Quarter
June 10
New Moon
June 18
First Quarter
June 26