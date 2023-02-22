Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 41

High one year ago 58

Normal 38

Record: 1930 68

Low temperature 31

Low one year ago 34

Normal 23

Record: 1978 −8

Maumee stage 2.49 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 29

For February 628

Rainfall

For Tuesday none

For February 1.18 inches (−0.30)

For the year 3.93 inches (−0.09)

Snowfall

For Tuesday none

For February 0.2 inch (−5.9)

Since July 1 17.6 inches (−8.9)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:25 a.m.

Sunset 6:23 p.m.

Moonrise 8:56 a.m.

Moonset 9:29 p.m.

First Quarter

Feb. 27

Full Moon

March 7

Last Quarter

March 14

New Moon

March 21