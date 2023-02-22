Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 41
High one year ago 58
Normal 38
Record: 1930 68
Low temperature 31
Low one year ago 34
Normal 23
Record: 1978 −8
Maumee stage 2.49 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 29
For February 628
Rainfall
For Tuesday none
For February 1.18 inches (−0.30)
For the year 3.93 inches (−0.09)
Snowfall
For Tuesday none
For February 0.2 inch (−5.9)
Since July 1 17.6 inches (−8.9)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:25 a.m.
Sunset 6:23 p.m.
Moonrise 8:56 a.m.
Moonset 9:29 p.m.
First Quarter
Feb. 27
Full Moon
March 7
Last Quarter
March 14
New Moon
March 21