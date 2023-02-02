Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 24

High one year ago 51

Normal 33

Record: 1968 57

Low temperature 4

Low one year ago 25

Normal 18

Record: 1936 −8

Maumee stage 3.81 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 51

For February 51

Rainfall

For Wednesday none

For February none (−0.07)

For the year 2.75 inches (−0.14)

Snowfall

For Wednesday none

For February none (−0.3)

Since July 1 17.4 inches (−3.3)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:51 a.m.

Sunset 5:59 p.m.

Moonset 6:11 a.m.

Moonrise 2:55 p.m.

Full Moon

Feb. 5

Last Quarter

Feb. 13

New Moon

Feb. 20

First Quarter

Feb. 27