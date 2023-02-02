Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 24
High one year ago 51
Normal 33
Record: 1968 57
Low temperature 4
Low one year ago 25
Normal 18
Record: 1936 −8
Maumee stage 3.81 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 51
For February 51
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For February none (−0.07)
For the year 2.75 inches (−0.14)
Snowfall
For Wednesday none
For February none (−0.3)
Since July 1 17.4 inches (−3.3)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:51 a.m.
Sunset 5:59 p.m.
Moonset 6:11 a.m.
Moonrise 2:55 p.m.
Full Moon
Feb. 5
Last Quarter
Feb. 13
New Moon
Feb. 20
First Quarter
Feb. 27