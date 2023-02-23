Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 34

High one year ago 57

Normal 39

Record: 1922 67

Low temperature 33

Low one year ago 30

Normal 23

Record: 1963 −9

Maumee stage 10.12 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 31

For February 659

Rainfall

For Wednesday 1.59 inches

For February 2.77 inches (1.21)

For the year 5.52 inches (1.42)

Snowfall

For Wednesday trace

For February 0.2 inch (−6.1)

Since July 1 17.6 inches (−9.1)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:24 a.m.

Sunset 6:25 p.m.

Moonrise 9:20 a.m.

Moonset 10:41 p.m.

First Quarter

Feb. 27

Full Moon

March 7

Last Quarter

March 14

New Moon

March 21