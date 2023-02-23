Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 34
High one year ago 57
Normal 39
Record: 1922 67
Low temperature 33
Low one year ago 30
Normal 23
Record: 1963 −9
Maumee stage 10.12 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 31
For February 659
Rainfall
For Wednesday 1.59 inches
For February 2.77 inches (1.21)
For the year 5.52 inches (1.42)
Snowfall
For Wednesday trace
For February 0.2 inch (−6.1)
Since July 1 17.6 inches (−9.1)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:24 a.m.
Sunset 6:25 p.m.
Moonrise 9:20 a.m.
Moonset 10:41 p.m.
First Quarter
Feb. 27
Full Moon
March 7
Last Quarter
March 14
New Moon
March 21