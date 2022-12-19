Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 24

High one year ago 37

Normal 37

Record: 1957 54

Low temperature 20

Low one year ago 30

Normal 24

Record: 1989 −5

Maumee stage 2.05 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 43

For December 544

Rainfall

For Sunday trace

For December 0.68 inch (−0.73)

For the year 31.70 inches (−6.72)

Snowfall

For Sunday trace

For December 0.3 inch (−3.6)

Since July 1 4.5 inches (−1.4)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:01 a.m.

Sunset 5:14 p.m.

Moonset 2:22 p.m.

Moonrise 4:47 a.m. Tuesday

New Moon

Dec. 23

First Quarter

Dec. 29

Full Moon

Jan. 8

Last Quarter

Jan. 14