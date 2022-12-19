Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 24
High one year ago 37
Normal 37
Record: 1957 54
Low temperature 20
Low one year ago 30
Normal 24
Record: 1989 −5
Maumee stage 2.05 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 43
For December 544
Rainfall
For Sunday trace
For December 0.68 inch (−0.73)
For the year 31.70 inches (−6.72)
Snowfall
For Sunday trace
For December 0.3 inch (−3.6)
Since July 1 4.5 inches (−1.4)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:01 a.m.
Sunset 5:14 p.m.
Moonset 2:22 p.m.
Moonrise 4:47 a.m. Tuesday
New Moon
Dec. 23
First Quarter
Dec. 29
Full Moon
Jan. 8
Last Quarter
Jan. 14