Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 92

High one year ago 89

Normal 84

Record: 2012 101

Low temperature 68

Low one year ago 67

Normal 64

Record: 1967, 1979, 1997 48

Maumee stage 10.24 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 15

For July 58

Rainfall

For Tuesday 2.80 inches (record)

For July 2.80 inches (2.13)

For the year 18.62 inches (−2.26)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 10 a.m.

Lowest 56% at 12 a.m.

Average 77%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:15 a.m.

Sunset 9:16 p.m.

Moonrise 1:28 p.m.

Moonset 1:31 a.m. Thursday

First Quarter

Today

Full Moon

July 13

Last Quarter

July 20

New Moon

July 28