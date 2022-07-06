Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 92
High one year ago 89
Normal 84
Record: 2012 101
Low temperature 68
Low one year ago 67
Normal 64
Record: 1967, 1979, 1997 48
Maumee stage 10.24 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 15
For July 58
Rainfall
For Tuesday 2.80 inches (record)
For July 2.80 inches (2.13)
For the year 18.62 inches (−2.26)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 10 a.m.
Lowest 56% at 12 a.m.
Average 77%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:15 a.m.
Sunset 9:16 p.m.
Moonrise 1:28 p.m.
Moonset 1:31 a.m. Thursday
First Quarter
Today
Full Moon
July 13
Last Quarter
July 20
New Moon
July 28