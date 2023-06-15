Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 71
High one year ago 96
Normal 81
Record: 1988 97
Low temperature 56
Low one year ago 72
Normal 60
Record: 1959 42
Maumee stage 2.17 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 1
For June 26
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For June 0.89 inch (−1.30)
For the year 18.68 inches (0.76)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 3 a.m.
Lowest 59% at 2 p.m.
Average 76%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:08 a.m.
Sunset 9:15 p.m.
Moonset 7:09 p.m.
Moonrise 4:39 a.m. Friday
New Moon
June 18
First Quarter
June 26
Full Moon
July 3
Last Quarter
July 9