Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 71

High one year ago 96

Normal 81

Record: 1988 97

Low temperature 56

Low one year ago 72

Normal 60

Record: 1959 42

Maumee stage 2.17 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 1

For June 26

Rainfall

For Wednesday none

For June 0.89 inch (−1.30)

For the year 18.68 inches (0.76)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 3 a.m.

Lowest 59% at 2 p.m.

Average 76%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:08 a.m.

Sunset 9:15 p.m.

Moonset 7:09 p.m.

Moonrise 4:39 a.m. Friday

New Moon

June 18

First Quarter

June 26

Full Moon

July 3

Last Quarter

July 9