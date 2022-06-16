Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 95

High one year ago 81

Normal 81

Record: 1988 96

Low temperature 75

Low one year ago 58

Normal 61

Record: 1909 43

Maumee stage 9.7 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 20

For June 98

Rainfall

For Wednesday none

For June 3.03 inches (0.70)

For the year 15.59 inches (−2.47)

Relative humidity

Highest 85% at 4 a.m.

Lowest 40% at 5 p.m.

Average 63%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:08 a.m.

Sunset 9:15 p.m.

Moonset 8:07 a.m.

Moonrise 12:01 a.m. Friday

Last Quarter

June 20

New Moon

June 28

First Quarter

July 6

Full Moon

July 13