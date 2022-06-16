Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 95
High one year ago 81
Normal 81
Record: 1988 96
Low temperature 75
Low one year ago 58
Normal 61
Record: 1909 43
Maumee stage 9.7 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 20
For June 98
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For June 3.03 inches (0.70)
For the year 15.59 inches (−2.47)
Relative humidity
Highest 85% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 40% at 5 p.m.
Average 63%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:08 a.m.
Sunset 9:15 p.m.
Moonset 8:07 a.m.
Moonrise 12:01 a.m. Friday
Last Quarter
June 20
New Moon
June 28
First Quarter
July 6
Full Moon
July 13