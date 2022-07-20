Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 86

High one year ago 83

Normal 84

Record: 1930 101

Low temperature 64

Low one year ago 61

Normal 64

Record: 1910 48

Maumee stage 11.23 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 10

For July 167

Rainfall

For Tuesday none

For July 5.02 inches (2.47)

For the year 20.84 inches (−1.92)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 12 a.m.

Lowest 51% at 1 p.m.

Average 72%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:26 a.m.

Sunset 9:08 p.m.

Moonset 2:14 p.m.

Moonrise 1:16 a.m. Thursday

Last Quarter

Today

New Moon

July 28

First Quarter

Aug. 5

Full Moon

Aug. 11