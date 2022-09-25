Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 74

High one year ago 75

Normal 73

Record: 1908 95

Low temperature 53

Low one year ago 44

Normal 50

Record: 1950, 1989 32

Maumee stage 7.82 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 1

For September 29

Rainfall

For Saturday 0.02 inch

For September 1.75 inches (−0.74)

For the year 27.17 inches (−3.38)

Relative humidity

Highest 89% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 47% at 2 p.m.

Average 68%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:31 a.m.

Sunset 7:33 p.m.

Moonrise 7:02 a.m.

Moonset 7:45 p.m.

New Moon

Today

First Quarter

Oct. 2

Full Moon

Oct. 9

Last Quarter

Oct. 17