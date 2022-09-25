Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 74
High one year ago 75
Normal 73
Record: 1908 95
Low temperature 53
Low one year ago 44
Normal 50
Record: 1950, 1989 32
Maumee stage 7.82 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 1
For September 29
Rainfall
For Saturday 0.02 inch
For September 1.75 inches (−0.74)
For the year 27.17 inches (−3.38)
Relative humidity
Highest 89% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 47% at 2 p.m.
Average 68%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:31 a.m.
Sunset 7:33 p.m.
Moonrise 7:02 a.m.
Moonset 7:45 p.m.
New Moon
Today
First Quarter
Oct. 2
Full Moon
Oct. 9
Last Quarter
Oct. 17