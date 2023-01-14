Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 37

High one year ago 42

Normal 32

Record: 1950, 1995 62

Low temperature 30

Low one year ago 25

Normal 18

Record: 1977 −14

Maumee stage 2.43 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 31

For January 340

Rainfall

For Fridayday trace

For January 0.44 inches (−0.73)

For the year 0.44 inches (−0.73)

Snowfall

For Friday trace

For January 0.1 inches (−4.2)

Since July 1 7.1 inches (−6.8)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:03 a.m.

Sunset 5:35 p.m.

Moonset 11:58 a.m.

Moonrise 1:17 a.m. Sunday

Last Quarter

Today

New Moon

Jan. 21

First Quarter

Jan. 28

Full Moon

Feb. 5