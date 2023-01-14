Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 37
High one year ago 42
Normal 32
Record: 1950, 1995 62
Low temperature 30
Low one year ago 25
Normal 18
Record: 1977 −14
Maumee stage 2.43 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 31
For January 340
Rainfall
For Fridayday trace
For January 0.44 inches (−0.73)
For the year 0.44 inches (−0.73)
Snowfall
For Friday trace
For January 0.1 inches (−4.2)
Since July 1 7.1 inches (−6.8)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:03 a.m.
Sunset 5:35 p.m.
Moonset 11:58 a.m.
Moonrise 1:17 a.m. Sunday
Last Quarter
Today
New Moon
Jan. 21
First Quarter
Jan. 28
Full Moon
Feb. 5