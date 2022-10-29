Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 62

High one year ago 61

Normal 58

Record: 1927 83

Low temperature 37

Low one year ago 50

Normal 39

Record: 1976 22

Maumee stage 7.84 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 15

For October 351

Rainfall

For Friday none

For October 1.44 inches (−1.22)

For the year 28.82 inches (−4.94)

Snowfall

For Friday none

For October 0.7 inch (0.6)

Since July 1 0.7 inch (0.6)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:08 a.m.

Sunset 6:40 p.m.

Moonrise 1:06 p.m.

Moonset 9:51 p.m.

First Quarter

Nov. 1

Full Moon

Nov. 8

Last Quarter

Nov. 16

New Moon

Nov. 23