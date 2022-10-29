Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 62
High one year ago 61
Normal 58
Record: 1927 83
Low temperature 37
Low one year ago 50
Normal 39
Record: 1976 22
Maumee stage 7.84 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 15
For October 351
Rainfall
For Friday none
For October 1.44 inches (−1.22)
For the year 28.82 inches (−4.94)
Snowfall
For Friday none
For October 0.7 inch (0.6)
Since July 1 0.7 inch (0.6)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:08 a.m.
Sunset 6:40 p.m.
Moonrise 1:06 p.m.
Moonset 9:51 p.m.
First Quarter
Nov. 1
Full Moon
Nov. 8
Last Quarter
Nov. 16
New Moon
Nov. 23