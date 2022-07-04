Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 89
High one year ago 80
Normal 84
Record: 1911 99
Low temperature 57
Low one year ago 54
Normal 64
Record: 1904 40
Maumee stage 1.77 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 8
For July 31
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For July trace (−0.40)
For the year 15.82 (−4.79)
Relative humidity
Highest 84% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 29% at 5 p.m.
Average 57%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:13 a.m.
Sunset 9:16 p.m.
Moonrise 11:19 a.m.
Moonset 12:47 a.m. Tuesday
First Quarter
July 6
Full Moon
July 13
Last Quarter
July 20
New Moon
July 28