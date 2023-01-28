Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 35

High one year ago 29

Normal 33

Record: 1916 65

Low temperature 8

Low one year ago −2

Normal 18

Record: 2000 −11

Maumee stage 4.44 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 43

For January 788

Rainfall

For Friday 0.06 inch

For January 2.61 inches (0.34)

For the year 2.61 inches (0.34)

Snowfall

For Friday 0.5 inches

For January 10.2 inches (0.8)

Since July 1 17.2 inches (−1.8)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:55 a.m.

Sunset 5:52 p.m.

Moonrise 11:45 a.m.

Moonset 2:07 a.m. Sunday

First Quarter

Jan. 28

Full Moon

Feb. 5

Last Quarter

Feb. 13

New Moon

Feb. 20