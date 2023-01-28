Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 35
High one year ago 29
Normal 33
Record: 1916 65
Low temperature 8
Low one year ago −2
Normal 18
Record: 2000 −11
Maumee stage 4.44 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 43
For January 788
Rainfall
For Friday 0.06 inch
For January 2.61 inches (0.34)
For the year 2.61 inches (0.34)
Snowfall
For Friday 0.5 inches
For January 10.2 inches (0.8)
Since July 1 17.2 inches (−1.8)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:55 a.m.
Sunset 5:52 p.m.
Moonrise 11:45 a.m.
Moonset 2:07 a.m. Sunday
First Quarter
Jan. 28
Full Moon
Feb. 5
Last Quarter
Feb. 13
New Moon
Feb. 20