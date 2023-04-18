Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 40

High one year ago 48

Normal 62

Record: 2002 85

Low temperature 35

Low one year ago 27

Normal 40

Record: 1904 20

Maumee stage 2.87 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 27

For April 209

Rainfall

For Monday 0.02 inch

For April 0.64 inch (−1.46)

For the year 12.41 inches (2.90)

Relative humidity

Highest 89% at 1 a.m.

Lowest 59% at 1 p.m.

Average 74%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:57 a.m.

Sunset 8:23 p.m.

Moonrise 6:20 a.m.

Moonset 6:54 p.m.

New Moon

April 20

First Quarter

April 27

Full Moon

May 5

Last Quarter

May 12