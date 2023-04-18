Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 40
High one year ago 48
Normal 62
Record: 2002 85
Low temperature 35
Low one year ago 27
Normal 40
Record: 1904 20
Maumee stage 2.87 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 27
For April 209
Rainfall
For Monday 0.02 inch
For April 0.64 inch (−1.46)
For the year 12.41 inches (2.90)
Relative humidity
Highest 89% at 1 a.m.
Lowest 59% at 1 p.m.
Average 74%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:57 a.m.
Sunset 8:23 p.m.
Moonrise 6:20 a.m.
Moonset 6:54 p.m.
New Moon
April 20
First Quarter
April 27
Full Moon
May 5
Last Quarter
May 12