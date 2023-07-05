Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 90

High one year ago 92

Normal 84

Record: 1955,2012 101

Low temperature 65

Low one year ago 61

Normal 64

Record: 1968 48

Maumee stage 2.95 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 13

For July 47

Rainfall

For Tuesday none

For July 1.10 inches (0.57)

For the year 20.28 inches (−0.46)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 2 a.m.

Lowest 43% at 3 p.m.

Average 70%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:14 a.m.

Sunset 9:16 p.m.

Moonrise 8:27 a.m.

Moonset 11:36 p.m.

Last Quarter

July 9

New Moon

July 17

First Quarter

July 25

Full Moon

Aug. 1