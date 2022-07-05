Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 92

High one year ago 89

Normal 84

Record: 1955, 2012 101

Low temperature 61

Low one year ago 68

Normal 64

Record: 1968 48

Maumee stage 1.73 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 12

For July 43

Rainfall

For Monday trace

For July trace (−0.53)

For the year 15.82 inches (−4.92)

Relative humidity

Highest 84% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 30% at 4 p.m.

Average 57%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:14 a.m.

Sunset 9:15 p.m.

Moonrise 12:23 p.m.

Moonset 1:09 a.m. Wednesday

First Quarter

July 6

Full Moon

July 13

Last Quarter

July 20

New Moon

July 28