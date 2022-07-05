Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 92
High one year ago 89
Normal 84
Record: 1955, 2012 101
Low temperature 61
Low one year ago 68
Normal 64
Record: 1968 48
Maumee stage 1.73 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 12
For July 43
Rainfall
For Monday trace
For July trace (−0.53)
For the year 15.82 inches (−4.92)
Relative humidity
Highest 84% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 30% at 4 p.m.
Average 57%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:14 a.m.
Sunset 9:15 p.m.
Moonrise 12:23 p.m.
Moonset 1:09 a.m. Wednesday
First Quarter
July 6
Full Moon
July 13
Last Quarter
July 20
New Moon
July 28