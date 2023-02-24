Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 60
High one year ago 30
Normal 39
Record: 2017 66
Low temperature 34
Low one year ago 25
Normal 23
Record: 2015 −6
Maumee stage 14.52 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 18
For February 677
Rainfall
For Thursday 0.01 inch
For February 3.12 inches (1.48)
For the year 5.87 inches (1.69)
Snowfall
For Thursday none
For February 0.2 inch (−6.4)
Since July 1 17.6 inches (−9.4)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:23 a.m.
Sunset 6:26 p.m.
Moonrise 9:45 a.m.
Moonset 11:52 p.m.
First Quarter
Feb. 27
Full Moon
March 7
Last Quarter
March 14
New Moon
March 21