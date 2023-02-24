Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 60

High one year ago 30

Normal 39

Record: 2017 66

Low temperature 34

Low one year ago 25

Normal 23

Record: 2015 −6

Maumee stage 14.52 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 18

For February 677

Rainfall

For Thursday 0.01 inch

For February 3.12 inches (1.48)

For the year 5.87 inches (1.69)

Snowfall

For Thursday none

For February 0.2 inch (−6.4)

Since July 1 17.6 inches (−9.4)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:23 a.m.

Sunset 6:26 p.m.

Moonrise 9:45 a.m.

Moonset 11:52 p.m.

First Quarter

Feb. 27

Full Moon

March 7

Last Quarter

March 14

New Moon

March 21