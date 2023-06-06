Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 81

High one year ago 88

Normal 78

Record: 1925 97

Low temperature 48

Low one year ago 60

Normal 57

Record: 1954 41

Maumee stage 2.22 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday none

For June 37

Rainfall

For Monday none

For June none (−0.79)

For the year 17.79 inches (1.27)

Relative humidity

Highest 71% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 22% at 3 p.m.

Average 47%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:09 a.m.

Sunset 9:10 p.m.

Moonset 8:13 a.m.

Moonset 12:21 a.m. Wednesday

Last Quarter

June 10

New Moon

June 18

First Quarter

June 26

Full Moon

July 3