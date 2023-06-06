Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 81
High one year ago 88
Normal 78
Record: 1925 97
Low temperature 48
Low one year ago 60
Normal 57
Record: 1954 41
Maumee stage 2.22 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday none
For June 37
Rainfall
For Monday none
For June none (−0.79)
For the year 17.79 inches (1.27)
Relative humidity
Highest 71% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 22% at 3 p.m.
Average 47%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:09 a.m.
Sunset 9:10 p.m.
Moonset 8:13 a.m.
Moonset 12:21 a.m. Wednesday
Last Quarter
June 10
New Moon
June 18
First Quarter
June 26
Full Moon
July 3