Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 60

High one year ago 56

Normal 59

Record: 1963 84

Low temperature 46

Low one year ago 37

Normal 40

Record: 1942 21

Maumee stage 7.83 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 12

For October 310

Rainfall

For Wednesday 0.03 inch

For October 1.44 inches (−1.04)

For the year 28.82 inches (−4.76)

Snowfall

For Wednesday none

For October 0.7 inch (0.7)

Since July 1 0.7 inch (0.7)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:06 a.m.

Sunset 6:43 p.m.

Moonrise 10:40 a.m.

Moonset 8:06 p.m.

First Quarter

Nov. 1

Full Moon

Nov. 8

Last Quarter

Nov. 16

New Moon

Nov. 23