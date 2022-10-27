Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 60
High one year ago 56
Normal 59
Record: 1963 84
Low temperature 46
Low one year ago 37
Normal 40
Record: 1942 21
Maumee stage 7.83 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 12
For October 310
Rainfall
For Wednesday 0.03 inch
For October 1.44 inches (−1.04)
For the year 28.82 inches (−4.76)
Snowfall
For Wednesday none
For October 0.7 inch (0.7)
Since July 1 0.7 inch (0.7)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:06 a.m.
Sunset 6:43 p.m.
Moonrise 10:40 a.m.
Moonset 8:06 p.m.
First Quarter
Nov. 1
Full Moon
Nov. 8
Last Quarter
Nov. 16
New Moon
Nov. 23