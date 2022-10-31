Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 75

High one year ago 53

Normal 60

Record: 1963 82

Low temperature 49

Low one year ago 46

Normal 40

Record: 1960 23

Maumee stage 7.61 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 3

For October 298

Rainfall

For Tuesday 0.13 inch

For October 0.97 inch (−1.42)

For the year 28.35 inches (−5.14)

Snowfall

For Tuesday none

For October 0.7 inch (0.7)

Since July 1 0.7 inch (0.7)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:05 a.m.

Sunset 6:44 p.m.

Moonrise 9:24 a.m.

Moonset 7:29 p.m.

First Quarter

Nov. 1

Full Moon

Nov. 8

Last Quarter

Nov. 16

New Moon

Nov. 23