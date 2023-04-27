Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 57
High one year ago 49
Normal 65
Record: 1986 88
Low temperature 28 (record)
Low one year ago 36
Normal 43
Record: 2006 29
Maumee stage 2.59 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 22
For April 362
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For April 0.94 inch (−2.29)
For the year 12.71 inches (2.07)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 34% at 6 p.m.
Average 64%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:44 a.m.
Sunset 8:33 p.m.
Moonrise 12:22 p.m.
Moonset 3:44 a.m. Friday
First Quarter
Today
Full Moon
May 5
Last Quarter
May 12
New Moon
May 19