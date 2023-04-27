Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 57

High one year ago 49

Normal 65

Record: 1986 88

Low temperature 28 (record)

Low one year ago 36

Normal 43

Record: 2006 29

Maumee stage 2.59 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 22

For April 362

Rainfall

For Wednesday none

For April 0.94 inch (−2.29)

For the year 12.71 inches (2.07)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 34% at 6 p.m.

Average 64%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:44 a.m.

Sunset 8:33 p.m.

Moonrise 12:22 p.m.

Moonset 3:44 a.m. Friday

First Quarter

Today

Full Moon

May 5

Last Quarter

May 12

New Moon

May 19